Video: Aamir Liaquat, police officer engage in verbal spat

KARACHI: A video has gone viral on social media showing PTI leader Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain indulging in a verbal spat with a police officer who was part of a VIP protocol.Â
The video shows Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain shouting at a police officer who was part of a VIP protocol that was holding up traffic.
"Do you know who I am? I am Aamir Liaquat Hussain," he can be heard screaming. "Shame on you."
A couple of days earlier, the television anchor announced he had joined PTI in a joint presser with Imran Khan.
Story first published: 22nd March 2018