India denied visas to Pakistanis who wanted to attend Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s death anniversary

As many as 503 pilgrims were looking forward to participating in the urs celebrations at Ajmer Sharif.

The Foreign Office spokesperson condemned the move. “Modi’s government is violating basic human rights.”

