Upcoming general election will be a referendum: Nawaz Sharif

March 9, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




BAHAWALPUR: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the upcoming general elections would be a referendum in which the voice of the people will be heard loud and clear.Â 

Addressing a PML-N rally at Bahawalpur, Nawaz said that he loved the city from the bottom of the heart.

"For me, Bahawalpur is like a second home," said Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif spoke about the major problems that Pakistan faced when he took the reins of the country and claimed that PML-N had ended terrorism as well as the loadshedding crisis.

Nawaz hit out at rival political parties PPP and PTI, asking participants of the rally whether either had created any motorways in the country or not.

"Have either of these two parties set up power plants to end the menace of loadshedding? Or constructed motorways?" he asked.

Nawaz criticised the judiciary's decision to disqualify him and said that in order for Pakistan to progress, it was important to change the 70-year-old history of the country.

"In order to uphold the sanctity of the vote, the public must support me," he said.

Nawaz lamented the fact that he was dismissed for not receiving a salary from his son. He asked PML-N workers whether or not such a similar incident had ever occurred anywhere in the world.

"Imagine if I had received the salary, what would have happened then?" he asked.

He raised slogans of "Vote Ko Izzat Do"Â (Respect the vote) with party workers and told them to chant loudly so that those who disqualified him would be able to listen.
Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Statement from Aurat March Lahore, 2018

March 9, 2018 8:35 pm

Zardari spent billions to buy PTI lawmakers: Maryam

March 9, 2018 7:57 pm

Imran Khan rules out Senate vote for PML-N, PPP

March 9, 2018 7:40 pm

Federal Budget 2017-18 to be unveiled on April 27

March 9, 2018 6:44 pm

SC accepts Imran Khan’s petition for Ayesha Gulalaiâ€™s disqualification

March 9, 2018 5:45 pm

JI joins calls for Rabbaniâ€™s election as Senate chairman

March 9, 2018 5:01 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.