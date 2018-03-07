Accountability Court grants exemption to unwell Nawaz Sharif

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.The former PM requested the court for exemption as he was under the weather. The court granted his plea and allowed him to leave early. However, Captain (rted.) Safdar is present in the courtroom.After Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar left from the Accountability Court, their counsel, Khawaja Harris talked to media, saying that his client sought the exemption during the previous hearing as well, as his condition was not good.Three witnesses will get their statements recorded before the court today in Flagship reference. Six others also will get their statements recorded in Al-Azizia case.Nawazâ€™s counsel will begin cross-questioning the nine witnesses of the prosecution once the process of recording statement finishes.Complying with the Supreme Court's July 28 ruling in Panama Papers Case, the NAB filed three references â€” Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield â€” against Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.The NAB filed a corruption reference against the then-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also. The apex court granted six months to the NAB to complete its inquiry and submit the report. The deadline is just a couple of weeks ahead.Nawaz Sharifâ€™s daughter and son-in-law are named in the London properties reference, i.e. Avenfield reference. Hussain and Hasan Nawaz are accused in all three references. The two have been declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court despite the repeated summons. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 7th March 2018