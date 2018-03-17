University of Sindh student claims associate professor harassed her

JAMSHORO: A University of Sindh student said on Saturday that an associate professor had harassed her.Â

According to sources, the associate professor has been sent on forced leaves by management.

The selection committee of the university has decided to go ahead with the promotion of the associate professor. This means that the accused will be promoted to the post of professor.

Following the harassment claims against him, the selection committee of the university had called a meeting to decide whether or not to go ahead with his promotion.

A couple of days ago, a KU student had said that one of her professors had offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said the same teacher had demanded to meet her alone.

Other students have said he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.â€‹

Story first published: 17th March 2018