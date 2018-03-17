University of Sindh student claims associate professor harassed her

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

JAMSHORO: A University of Sindh student said on Saturday that an associate professor had harassed her.Â 

According to sources, the associate professor has been sent on forced leaves by management.

The selection committee of the university has decided to go ahead with the promotion of the associate professor. This means that the accused will be promoted to the post of professor.

Following the harassment claims against him, the selection committee of the university had called a meeting to decide whether or not to go ahead with his promotion.

A couple of days ago, a KU student had said that one of her professors had offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said the same teacher had demanded to meet her alone.

Other students have said he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.â€‹


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

CJP announces to donate his organs to SIUT

March 17, 2018 6:28 pm

PSL 2018: Foreign cricketers gear up for action in Lahore, Karachi

March 17, 2018 5:24 pm

Ashraf Ghani invites PM Abbasi to initiate state to state comprehensive dialogue

March 17, 2018 5:09 pm

#SpeakUp: Samaa reporter banned to enter Karachi University

March 17, 2018 12:56 pm

KU harassment: Second audiotape of threats

March 17, 2018 10:58 am

Pakistan doing ‘bare minimum’ to help US: official

March 17, 2018 5:25 am

 

Full Programs

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 17 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 17 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.