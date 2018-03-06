Under-construction stadium in Sialkot goes to waste after contractor flees

March 6, 2018
By: shahjahankhurram

Reported by: Shahzad Ahmad

Cameraman: Azik

SIALKOT: An under-construction cricket stadium in Sialkot has gone to waste after the contractor who was supposed to build it has fled.Â 

Pasrur's Choonda Stadium has been withering away as the contractor responsible for building it has abandoned the project.

The under-construction stadium has been seized by influential persons and all development work has been halted.

Animals have been brought into the stadium and tied to posts. The stadium's walls have collapsed to the ground.

Rs 50 million had been issued for the construction of the stadium yet it has turned into a dumping area for garbage and animals during the past two years.

Residents of the area have demolished the stadium's walls and released sewerage water into the ground.

Written by: Shahjahan Khurram

 
 

