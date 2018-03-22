UAE military contingent to participate in Pakistan Day parade

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: A military contingent from United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate in the Pakistan Day parade, to be held at Shakarparian Parade Avenue on Friday.

This will be the first time that the UAE military contingent will be taking part in the official ceremony of the Pakistan Day, an official source said on Thursday.

The participation of the UAE military contingent in the Pakistan Day celebrations is a great gesture and honour for Pakistan, the source added. – APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US military helicopter crashes in Iraq: US officials

March 16, 2018 5:29 am

Windies spinner Narine’s bowling action reported again

March 16, 2018 5:05 am

Top US general in Afghanistan urges ‘tired’ Taliban to talk peace

March 14, 2018 8:59 pm

Pentagon still backs Iran nuclear deal: general

March 14, 2018 3:55 am

Turkish plane crashes in Iran

March 11, 2018 9:28 pm

US general sees ‘positive indicators’ in Pakistan

February 28, 2018 3:20 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.