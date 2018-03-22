UAE military contingent to participate in Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD: A military contingent from United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate in the Pakistan Day parade, to be held at Shakarparian Parade Avenue on Friday.

This will be the first time that the UAE military contingent will be taking part in the official ceremony of the Pakistan Day, an official source said on Thursday.

The participation of the UAE military contingent in the Pakistan Day celebrations is a great gesture and honour for Pakistan, the source added. – APP

