March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Two witnesses recorded their statements as a hearing of the three NAB references filed against the Sharif family took place on Friday.Â 

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar had arrived at the court for the hearing of Al Azizia, Flagship and London Flats reference against the Sharifs.

The accountability court had summoned four witnesses including Wajid Zia for the proceedings.

Nawaz Sharif filed a petition in which he requested the court to record Wajid Zia’s statement in all three references on the same day.

The accountability court reserved its judgement regarding Nawaz’s petition. The former prime minister did not speak to media after the proceedings concluded due to rain.

NAB has filed three references against the Sharif family and another against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Nawaz Sharifâ€™s daughter and son-in-law are named in the London properties reference as well.


