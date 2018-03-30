Two policemen killed, four injured in DI Khan blast

By Ahmed Nawaz

DI KHAN: Two policemen have been killed and four injured in a roadside bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, police said.Â

The remote-controlled bombing took place on Kulachi Road near the convoy of DPO Zahidullah who escaped unhurt.

According to police, two members of the DPO’s security squad have been martyred in the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and investigation is underway.

In December last year, three security officials were injured in a bomb blast in Tehsil Kolachi of Dera Ismail Khan. AÂ Pakistan Army major was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the same area last year.

Story first published: 30th March 2018