Two arrested over child rape, murder in Islamabad

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

Reporting by Adil Tanoli

Unidentified men raped and killed 12-year-old Samreen in Islamabad on Wednesday. Police arrested two men Thursday.

The incident took place in Islamabad’s F-11 area, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Golra police. A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape). The father of the child helped identify the suspects. A magistrate remanded them to four days in custody on Friday.

A post-mortem says she was raped before being strangled. A large number of residents placed the body on the road and protested for hours on Wednesday. “I won’t rest until I see the culprits suffer,” said the father. The body was taken to Chiniot, the hometown of the child’s family.

On February 17 this year, a court sentenced Imran Ali Naqshbandi to death four times in the Kasur rape and murder case.


Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Policeman arrested on charges of murdering youngster

March 6, 2018 12:07 pm

Murdered Slovak journalist ‘was probing Italian mafia links’

February 28, 2018 10:16 am

Meryl Streep blasts Weinstein’s counsel for using her words

February 22, 2018 1:36 pm

Zardari takes notice of murder of Ahmed Shah

February 20, 2018 9:16 pm

Indian mob storms police station, kills alleged child rapist

February 20, 2018 12:35 pm

Man allegedly tries to rape 4-year-old, barely escapes clutches of mob

February 20, 2018 9:15 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.