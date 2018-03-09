Two arrested over child rape, murder in Islamabad

Reporting by Adil Tanoli

Unidentified men raped and killed 12-year-old Samreen in Islamabad on Wednesday. Police arrested two men Thursday.

The incident took place in Islamabad’s F-11 area, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Golra police. A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape). The father of the child helped identify the suspects. A magistrate remanded them to four days in custody on Friday.

A post-mortem says she was raped before being strangled. A large number of residents placed the body on the road and protested for hours on Wednesday. “I won’t rest until I see the culprits suffer,” said the father. The body was taken to Chiniot, the hometown of the child’s family.

On February 17 this year, a court sentenced Imran Ali Naqshbandi to death four times in the Kasur rape and murder case.

Story first published: 9th March 2018