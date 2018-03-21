Treasure trove from Kashmir on display in Islamabad

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Arham Khan

A treasure trove of gemstones from Azad Kashmir was put on display at an exhibition in Islamabad

The collection comprised rubies, corals, aqeeq and emeralds. Azad Kashmir government organised the two-day exhibition at Kashmir House.

Visitors said the exhibition provided them a chance to include different kinds of gemstones.

“One, you get to add to your jewellery collection,” said one visitor. “Then, you get to learn about the different minerals found in our areas.”

Another visitor said gemstones add to the beauty of jewellery. “I really like wearing jewellery made of stones,” she said. “I like this variety from Kashmir.”
