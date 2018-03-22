Traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade

WEB DESK: The Islamabad Traffic Police have released a special traffic plan for the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with regard to Pakistan Day parade (Friday).

Mobile phone service is likely to be suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as part of security plan for the parade.

According to the traffic plan entry of heavy traffic will not be allowed in Islamabad on 21st and 23rd March from 12 am to 2 pm.

Alternative routes

The road from Express Highway Khanna Bridge to Faizabad will remain closed till Friday. The roads from Murree Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Faisal Avenues and Euro Point leading to Faizabad have also been closed.

The Faizabad section of Islamabad Expressway will be closed for traffic from 2pm till 5pm.

Traffic coming from Lahore will be diverted from Rawat T-Chowk to Rawalpindi. Commuters coming from airport will be diverted from Khanna Pul to Lehtrar Road and Park Road. They will be able to get on the Kashmir Highway via Rawal Dam Chowk from there.

Pillion riding is also banned in the city as Section 144 has been imposed. The prohibition does not apply to women, children and elderly.

