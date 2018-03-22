Traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

WEB DESK: The Islamabad Traffic Police have released a special traffic plan for the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with regard to Pakistan Day parade (Friday).

Mobile phone service is likely to be suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as part of security plan for the parade.

According to the traffic plan entry of heavy traffic will not be allowed in Islamabad on 21st and 23rd March from 12 am to 2 pm.

Alternative routes

The road from Express Highway Khanna Bridge to Faizabad will remain closed till Friday. The roads from Murree Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Faisal Avenues and Euro Point leading to Faizabad have also been closed.

The Faizabad section of Islamabad Expressway will be closed for traffic from 2pm till 5pm.

Traffic coming from Lahore will be diverted from Rawat T-Chowk to Rawalpindi. Commuters coming from airport will be diverted from Khanna Pul to Lehtrar Road and Park Road. They will be able to get on the Kashmir Highway via Rawal Dam Chowk from there.

Pillion riding is also banned in the city as Section 144 has been imposed. The prohibition does not apply to women, children and elderly.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Nation to celebrate Pakistan Day on Friday

March 22, 2018 6:48 pm

UAE military contingent to participate in Pakistan Day parade

March 22, 2018 6:09 pm

Pakistan Day to be celebrated Friday

March 22, 2018 3:39 pm

Tymal Mills is all praise for Lahore crowd

March 22, 2018 12:31 pm

Reaching PSL final a big achievement: Sammy

March 22, 2018 6:10 am

CJP Saqib Nisar visits Gaddafi Stadium

March 21, 2018 11:14 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.