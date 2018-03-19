Traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi unveiled

KARACHI: The traffic plan for the PSL 3 final to be held in Karachi was unveiled on Monday by police authorities and Sindh information minister.Â

Authorities disclosed that on the day of the final, routes leading to and from Hassan Square and New Town would be closed for traffic. A shuttle service would be started to ensure ticket-holders reach the stadium.

1600 traffic police officers will be deployed on the day of the final to assist commuters in avoiding traffic jams and other hurdles.

Three spaces have been reserved on University Road for the shuttle service. The ground near Urdu University will be used as a parking area for the shuttle service.

Citizens will not be allowed to travel on foot. Only ticket-holders will be allowed to bring their vehicles into the parking area.

The PSL 2018 final will be held at the National Stadium Karachi. Authorities are taking stringent security measures to ensure security is not breached.

All foreign players of Islamabad United, Karachi Kings (except for Eoin Morgan) and Peshawar Zalmi have expressed the desire to play the final in Karachi.

Islamabad United qualified for the final on Sunday after thrashing Karachi Kings comprehensively at Sharjah.

Story first published: 19th March 2018