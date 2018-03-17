Time has come to open up on dispute with PML-N: Nisar

While addressing a press at his residence, the estranged leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz elaborated on his strained relations with the party leadership.“I advised Nawaz Sharif time and again that we should compete with political forces but not confront with judiciary or military,” he said, while replying to a question about differences with the party.“My point of view is that PML-N should not come into confrontation with institutions but find a way out, and I have repeated this viewpoint several times. My difference is on the basis of a principle since the politics is the game of principles,” he said.“In my point of view, the party can only get relief from the Supreme Court. I have always opposed confrontation with institutions,” Nisar said, adding that he had not violated the party discipline.Nisar said the time has come to open up on differences with the party and explain ‘many things’, and dispelled the impression of forming any forward block or group within the party .He said my meeting with Shehbaz Sharif 'is not news' for media. “We have had several meetings on political matters in the past,” he said.While answering a question, Nisar said opponents would not succeed in finding an alternate in his home constituency. “I was a powerful political figure even before joining the PML-N.”About taking Musharraf's name from ECL during his tenure, the ex-interior minister said the decision was taken in the light of court's judgement.“Federal government could not be held responsible for Musharraf's exit from Pakistan,” he said, claiming that he transformed laws and rules regarding the ECL.According to the law, name of any accused is taken off the ECL if court did not deliver its decision for three years, he explained.

