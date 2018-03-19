Three injured as car hits protesting students in Sialkot

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reported by: Shehzad Ahmad

SIALKOT: Three female students were injured when a car hit them on Monday outside a college in the city. The students were protesting against the principal of the college when the incident occurred.Â 

The students had blocked a route near the college and burnt tyres as they protested. Unidentified persons told the protesters to clear the route to which the students disagreed.

"The person driving the car said that he would go through this route come what may," said a student.

Making its way forcibly through the route, the car hit three students who were injured.

Residents of the locality and police arrived shortly after the scene and urged the protesting students to clear the route.

The protest of the students against the principal of the college had entered its second day.
