Three injured as car hits protesting students in Sialkot

The students had blocked a route near the college and burnt tyres as they protested. Unidentified persons told the protesters to clear the route to which the students disagreed."The person driving the car said that he would go through this route come what may," said a student.Making its way forcibly through the route, the car hit three students who were injured.Residents of the locality and police arrived shortly after the scene and urged the protesting students to clear the route.The protest of the students against the principal of the college had entered its second day.

Story first published: 19th March 2018