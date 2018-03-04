Three to four wet spells likely in March

March 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Weather
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Three to four wet spells of short duration are expected over upper parts of the country amid gusty winds and high risk of hailstorm.

According to the Met Office, upper parts of the country including upper Punjab, FATA, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir are expected to receive slightly above normal precipitation with snowfall over the hilly areas of KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

While the lower half of the country may receive below normal to normal rainfall during the month, an official of Met office told APP.

Whereas, the average temperatures over the country are likely to be slightly above normal during the month, he informed.

Moderate drought like conditions over south-west Balochistan may be aggravated to severe and prevailing mild drought conditions over Thar-Parker may transform into moderate, due to deficient rainfall, he briefed.

The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and ENSO are likely to be in neutral phase, during March-April 2018 (Spring Season) and its effect on the weather pattern is not pronounced, he informed.

March precipitation is not likely to improve the water stocks in major reservoirs considerably and stress conditions may continue, he said. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 4th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PTI announces date of rallies across Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:30 pm

Sale of Chinese salt banned in Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:09 pm

Policies are made for the rich in Pakistan, says Imran

March 4, 2018 1:46 pm

Senate polls: PML-N, PPP win most seats

March 3, 2018 8:35 pm

PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar wins Senate seat

March 3, 2018 8:01 pm

CM Shehbaz congratulates PML-N-backed candidates for Senate win

March 3, 2018 7:55 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 03 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 03 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 03 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 03 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 03 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 03 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.