Three to four wet spells likely in March

ISLAMABAD: Three to four wet spells of short duration are expected over upper parts of the country amid gusty winds and high risk of hailstorm.

According to the Met Office, upper parts of the country including upper Punjab, FATA, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir are expected to receive slightly above normal precipitation with snowfall over the hilly areas of KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

While the lower half of the country may receive below normal to normal rainfall during the month, an official of Met office told APP.

Whereas, the average temperatures over the country are likely to be slightly above normal during the month, he informed.

Moderate drought like conditions over south-west Balochistan may be aggravated to severe and prevailing mild drought conditions over Thar-Parker may transform into moderate, due to deficient rainfall, he briefed.

The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and ENSO are likely to be in neutral phase, during March-April 2018 (Spring Season) and its effect on the weather pattern is not pronounced, he informed.

March precipitation is not likely to improve the water stocks in major reservoirs considerably and stress conditions may continue, he said. – APP

Story first published: 4th March 2018