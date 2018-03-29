Three die in Kohistan landslide

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KOHISTAN: At least three labourers died and six others were buried under the debris of a landslide in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Ten labourers were digging a construction site in Darail Thomatch village when a nearby hill collapsed on them.

Rescuers have pulled one person alive and recovered three dead bodies while search is on for the missing.

The victims have been identified as Muhammad Yaseen, Abu Zar and Nazeer.

In the absence of heavy machinery, police and locals are finding it difficult to complete the search operation. – APP


