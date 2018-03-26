Three children found dead under mysterious circumstances

March 26, 2018
riazahmed
Share on Facebook

Cameraman: Fayaz Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lahore’s Manawan area on Monday.Â 

10-year-old Haseeb, seven-year-old Tayyab and three-year-old Alishba were found dead under mysterious circumstances from Manawan.

Parents of the children claimed that the deaths had been caused as a result of consuming toxic sweets.

Officials of the Punjab Food Authority sealed all shops within 200 meters of the place where the children died.

Bodies of the children have been handed over to police for investigation.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

International players want restoration of cricket in Pakistan: Ajmal

March 26, 2018 10:20 pm

Balochistan lawmakers to launch new party in two to three days: Senator Kakar

March 26, 2018 8:58 pm

Motorcycle Girl’s motion poster gives us a glimpse of the flick

March 26, 2018 8:32 pm

Rumman Raees brings PSL trophy to SAMAA TV’s office

March 26, 2018 7:58 pm

Pakistan ignore Kamran in T20 squad for Windies series

March 26, 2018 7:19 pm

Lady health workers stage sit-in protest in Lahore

March 26, 2018 7:08 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.