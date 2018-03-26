Three children found dead under mysterious circumstances

Cameraman: Fayaz Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lahore’s Manawan area on Monday.Â

10-year-old Haseeb, seven-year-old Tayyab and three-year-old Alishba were found dead under mysterious circumstances from Manawan.

Parents of the children claimed that the deaths had been caused as a result of consuming toxic sweets.

Officials of the Punjab Food Authority sealed all shops within 200 meters of the place where the children died.

Bodies of the children have been handed over to police for investigation.

Story first published: 26th March 2018