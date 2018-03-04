Three children die after anti-measles vaccine in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Three infants died and five were hospitalized in critical condition after anti-measles vaccine was administered to them in Nawabshah.

According to our correspondent, the incident occurred after a team of health workers allegedly administered expired measles vaccines to the children in Saeedabad area of Nawabshah.

The vaccine destabilized health of at least eight children who were rushed to civil hospital Nawabshah were three children died, family members of the victims said.

Doctors believe that expired vaccines are the reason behind the deaths, but district health officials and the vaccination teams have denied it.

Provincial health minister Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, while speaking to Samaa, said he has ordered inquiry into the deaths.

Residents of the area staged a protest and demanded immediate action against those responsible for the negligence. â€“ Samaa

Story first published: 4th March 2018