Three children die after anti-measles vaccine in Nawabshah

March 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Health, Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

NAWABSHAH: Three infants died and five were hospitalized in critical condition after anti-measles vaccine was administered to them in Nawabshah.

According to our correspondent, the incident occurred after a team of health workers allegedly administered expired measles vaccines to the children in Saeedabad area of Nawabshah.

The vaccine destabilized health of at least eight children who were rushed to civil hospital Nawabshah were three children died, family members of the victims said.

Doctors believe that expired vaccines are the reason behind the deaths, but district health officials and the vaccination teams have denied it.

Provincial health minister Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, while speaking to Samaa, said he has ordered inquiry into the deaths.

Residents of the area staged a protest and demanded immediate action against those responsible for the negligence. â€“ Samaa


Email This Post

Story first published: 4th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Newborn dies after getting stuck in commode

November 4, 2017 4:00 pm

CJP takes notice of deaf girl’s rape in Nawabshah

May 15, 2017 4:16 pm

Bilawal visits hospital to enquire after Sehwan blastâ€™s victims

February 19, 2017 7:27 pm

Nawabshah raid: 8 terrorists arrested, huge cache of weapons recovered

October 7, 2016 7:13 pm

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts Nawabshah and outskirts

September 23, 2016 4:10 am

Chandio leaves function in embarrassment

August 19, 2016 6:53 pm

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 04 March 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 04 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 03 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 03 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.