PESHAWAR: Thousands of illegal rickshaws are running on the streets of Peshawar.
Only 20,000 out of 70,000 rickshaws are registered in the transport department.
Several rickshaws have been registered on the same registration number.
The illegal public transport mean is also a big security risk in the city. Traffic police is blaming Excise and Transport Department for the issue.
The issue is also prevalent in other districts of the province.
Published in Pakistan
Story first published: 18th March 2018