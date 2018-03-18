Thousands of illegal rickshaws running in Peshawar

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




PESHAWAR: Thousands of illegal rickshaws are running on the streets of Peshawar.

Only 20,000 out of 70,000 rickshaws are registered in the transport department.

Several rickshaws have been registered on the same registration number.

The illegal public transport mean is also a big security risk in the city. Traffic police is blaming Excise and Transport Department for the issue.

The issue is also prevalent in other districts of the province.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Army Chief inspects Pak-Afghan border fencing in Khyber Agency

March 17, 2018 9:30 am

Peshawar court asks govt to bring back Musharraf through Interpol

March 16, 2018 5:52 pm

Snow leopard dies in Peshawar zoo

March 15, 2018 7:09 pm

Flood-like situation in KP, FATA, Kashmir

March 14, 2018 7:49 pm

Car enthusiasts attend auto show in Peshawar

March 11, 2018 4:31 pm

No more hassles, no more bribes as ITP introduces e-ticketing system

March 9, 2018 4:21 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.