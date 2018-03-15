The teen brides of Sukkur

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Report by: Sahil Jogi
SUKKUR: Underage girls aged between 12 to 13 years are still being married off in Sukkur’s surroundings.

The age-old tradition of watta-satta (barter) marriages is still practiced in Panjaghar, a village in Sukkur, Sindh.

The law has practically no hold in the area as personnel from Sadhuja police station dread stepping into the catchment area.

Village matters are exclusively overseen by a panchayat or village council. According to the people there, decrees given by Panchayat are final and no one can oppose them.

“My daughter would not have to get married had I not married myself,” said the father of a girl who was exchanged. “They were arguing a lot so I acceded to her marriage (in barter).”

The girl is 15 years old now. “I got married four years ago in return for my father’s wedding,” she told Samaa.

The Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Bill, 2013 was passed five years ago. The Sindh Assembly passed an anti-child marriage bill on April 28, 2014.
