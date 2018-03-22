Thank you Punjab for making PSL 2018 a safe event: Najam Sethi

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Najam Sethi has thanked Punjab and its administration to make Pakistan Super League a safe event.

Two eliminators of this year’s edition were played in Lahore under tight security arrangements.

“Thank you Punjab Govt and Admin for working day and night to make PSL3 safe and sound for all,” the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman tweeted.

He also tweeted his optimism on coming to Karachi for the tournament’s final.

“Karachi here we come,” he added.

Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the final of PSL 2018 at Karachi on March 25.


