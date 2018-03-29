Terrorists planning attacks from Afghan soil, Pakistan hands over dossier to Kabul

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has handed over a dossier to Afghan authorities containing evidence of the involvement of Afghanistan based terror groups in terrorist activities within Pakistan, Foreign Office said on Thursday.

According to the Foreign Office, the dossier contains evidence of the involvement of Afghanistan based TTP in the suicide bombing at a Pakistan Army unit in Swat.

At least 11 security personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a Pakistan army camp in Kabal area of Swat last month.

The attack was claimed by Afghanistan based TTP whose leader Mullah Fazlullah was reportedly hiding in Paktika province.

Sharing evidence of terror groupsâ€™ presence on Afghan territory, Pakistan asked Afghanistan to take â€˜effectiveâ€™ action against terrorist hideouts from where they have been financing, planning and undertaking cross border attacks on military posts, cities and towns.

Outlawed TTP, Jamat-ul-Ahrar and other terrorist groups have safe havens inside Afghanistan, Pakistan told the neighbouring country.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

