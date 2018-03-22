Terrorist killed in Quetta

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Security forces foiled a terroristâ€™s attempt to launch suicide attack on a convoy of security forces by shooting him dead in Kach Morr, Quetta early Thursday morning, according to security sources.

The bomber opened fire at the motorcade of the security personnel; however, he was killed him in the retaliatory fire.

Bomb disposal squad was called in to neutralize the suicide vest, according to security forces.

The law-enforcement agencies kick-started search operation to track down the absconding accessories of the killed terrorist.


