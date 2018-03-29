Teachers breathe sigh of relief as QAU reopens after 51 days

"The condition of our university will improve significantly and we will be able to focus more on academics," said an overjoyed teacher.The university has reopened after the vice chancellor was sent on forced leave--the decision being taken by a committee formed by the federal government to tackle the crisis.Attendance on the other hand, remained quite low."The decision to reopen the university was announced late yesterday night hence attendance is quite low," said another teacher.Students who had missed out on their studies for the past two-and-a-half months were happy but disappointed as well since classes were not held."We're happy that the university has reopened but classes have not resumed," said one student.Teachers said that classes would be held from Monday as per schedule while students complained of the lost time they would have to make up for when classes resumed.Quaid-e-Azam university's teachers had claimed that the vice chancellor was not appointed on the basis of merit. The teachers said that he was not an associate professor hence he did not deserve to be appointed the vice chancellor.Teachers had also claimed that the vice chancellor had failed to take action against students who were flouting QAU's rules by bringing arms to the varsity.

Story first published: 29th March 2018