Tanker overturns at Karachi’s Submarine Chowk

KARACHI: A tanker carrying tar for road construction overturned at the under-construction Submarine Chowk on Wednesday.Â

According to a traffic police official, the tanker was on its way from Boat Basin to Punjab Chowrangi when a car ahead of it braked all of a sudden.

The tanker slid out of control and as a result lost balance. It fell onto the underpass as the tar it carried overflowed.

Traffic police closed the underpass for traffic which caused further complications for commuters. A traffic jam ensued at surrounding routes of the underpass.

“Thank God the tanker was not carrying petrol or diesel otherwise you can imagine what would have happened,” said a citizen.

No loss of life was reported in the accident.

Story first published: 14th March 2018