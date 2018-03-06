Tallal Chaudhry be provided with CD of his statements, orders SC



ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to hand the copy of CD containing the statement of PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry in a contempt of court suo motu case against him.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal heard the contempt of court case against the PML-N leader.

Chaudhry’s counsel, Kamran Murtaza, said he submitted his response over the contempt notice, adding he had not received the CD of Tallal’s statements so far.

Justice Ejaz remarked, “The transcript had been made available to you. You should not say that you did not watch the CD. You know everything.”

Tallal’s counsel said the actual matter is in the CD and the transcript can be written separate from the context.

Directing to give copy of the CD to Tallal Chaudhry, the apex court adjourned the hearing till March 8.

The apex court took suo motu notice of Tallal Chaudhry’s tirade against judiciary in a public meeting.

Chaudhry has been criticizing judiciary in television talk shows, public talks and on occasions of hearings against Sharif family at Accountability Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s notice came hours after the apex court sentenced PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi to one-month imprisonment and barred him from holding public office for the next five years for his anti-judiciary diatribe. –Samaa

Story first published: 6th March 2018