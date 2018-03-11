Suspect nabbed before attempting to hurl shoe at Imran Khan

The accused was collared by PTI workers and handed over to police after he came close to Imran Khanâ€™s vehicle and attempted to hurl shoe at him during PTI rally in Faisalabad, according to our correspondent.The man, identified as Mirza Ramzan, was caught and thrashed by the mob. He told media persons that he attempted to do so in reaction to todayâ€™s shoe attack on Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.Earlier today, a man threw shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naeemia in Lahore during a ceremony.The two incidents came a day after ink was thrown on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot. - Samaa

Story first published: 11th March 2018