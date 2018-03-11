Suspect nabbed before attempting to hurl shoe at Imran Khan

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
FAISALABAD: A man was arrested by police for allegedly attempting to hurl shoe at PTI Chairman Khan in Faisalabad, Samaa reported Sunday.

The accused was collared by PTI workers and handed over to police after he came close to Imran Khanâ€™s vehicle and attempted to hurl shoe at him during PTI rally in Faisalabad, according to our correspondent.

The man, identified as Mirza Ramzan, was caught and thrashed by the mob. He told media persons that he attempted to do so in reaction to todayâ€™s shoe attack on Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

Earlier today, a man threw shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naeemia in Lahore during a ceremony.

The two incidents came a day after ink was thrown on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot. - Samaa
Story first published: 11th March 2018

 

