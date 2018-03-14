Supreme Court to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will hear contempt of court cases against different leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Daniyal Aziz and Nawaz Sharif over passing derogatory remarks against the judiciary on Wednesday.

Heading a three-judge bench, Chief Justice Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the cases today.

The contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif was filed by Sheikh Ahsanuddin, Saad Rafique by Owais Younus and Daniyal Aziz by Nadeem Nisar Chaudhry.

The petitioners accused that PML-N leaders gave anti-judiciary remarks during public speeches and media talks.


