Supreme Court rejects Shahid Masood’s apology

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed TV journalist Dr Shahid Masood to submit his response on a joint investigation (JIT) report formed to probe his allegations in Zainab murder case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice refused to accept a verbal apology from Dr Shahid Masood for his allegations about the existence of an organized child pornography ring in Kasur.

He told Dr Masood that it was too late now to apologize after a joint investigation team (JIT) probing his allegations revealed last week that all 18 of the claims made by Shahid Masood were false and baseless, and that there was no evidence for any of the allegations made by him.

Dr Shahid Masood’s counsel said that his client was prepared to do whatever the court asked of him.

Following this, the anchorperson verbally apologized twice, but the court refused to accept his apologies.

Upon this, the chief justice reminded the anchorperson that some journalists had suggested him to apologize during hearing of the case in Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry and the time for an apology has now passed.

He asked Dr Shahid Masood that he could continue contesting the case if he wished.

The court also issued notice to news one tv channel and adjourned hearing of the case till March 12. – APP

Story first published: 7th March 2018