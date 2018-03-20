Supreme Court orders ban on Dr. Shahid Masood’s TV program for three months

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court banned Dr. Shahid Masood for three months after the television anchorperson tendered an unconditional apology as his allegations regarding the murderer of seven-year-old Zainab were proved wrong.

“It seems Dr. Shahid Masood does not realize the importance of the elder’s advice as he ridiculed my court officer on the second (after the hearing),” said Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing a case regarding the TV anchorperson’s ‘revelations’ about Zainab’s murderer.

Shahid regretted his mistake with an unconditional apology. CJ Nisar said, “If you admit your mistake, then, we should ban your television program for three months.”

In earlier hearing on March 10, Dr. Shahid said that the allegations he leveled regarding Zainab murder case were ’emotional dialogues’.

“Being a father, I got emotional and made such statements,” he said in the reply filed through his counsel in the case against him.


