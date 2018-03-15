Supreme Court indicts Tallal Chaudhry in contempt case



ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court framed contempt of court charges against State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry on Thursday.

Heading a three-judge SC bench, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan read out the charges against Tallal Chaudhry. However, he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier yesterday, the apex court delayed Tallalâ€™s indictment for a day and summoned him to appear in person for today’s hearing after handing him a copy of charge-sheet.

Appearing before the court, Tallalâ€™s counsel Kamran Murtaza argued the court discharged three contempt petitions yesterday; hence, it should condone in this case too.

Murtaza argued that the charges against Tallal do not fall under the purview of contempt of court. However, the bench remarked that his client will be given a chance to defend himself.

Earlier this week, privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz was indicted over anti-judiciary remarks. The apex court also restarted contempt proceedings against former PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi after he served a month term in jail in the same contempt charges.

Tallal Chaudhry was issued notice for using derogatory language against the judiciary in Jaranwala public rally.

Chaudhry criticized judiciary in television talk shows, public talks and particularly on occasions of hearings against Sharif family at Accountability Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Courtâ€™s notice came hours after the apex court sentenced PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi to one-month imprisonment and barred him from holding public office for the next five years for his anti-judiciary diatribe.

Story first published: 15th March 2018