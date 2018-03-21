Supreme Court forms JIT in Naqeeb Mehsud murder case

March 21, 2018
Supreme Court formed a new Joint Investigation Team headed by Additional Inspector General of Sindh Police Aftab Pathan Wednesday.

Hearing suo motu Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, the apex court ordered to arrest Rao Anwar, the prime accused, who appeared unexpectedly before the court today, two months and eight days after the Waziristan youth was murdered in a fake encounter in Karachi.

Zulfiqar Larak, Waliullah, Dr. Rizwan and Azad Ahmad Khan are the other members of the JIT.

The apex court directed IG Sindh AD Khawaja to provide security to former Karachi police officer and said no judicial order is required for his transfer.

Rao Anwar was shifted to the room of SP Supreme Court where he was taken into the custody.

Naqeeb's father, Haji Khan Muhammad, thanked the apex courtÂ  following the arrest of the former SSP Malir.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was picked from his house located in Sohrab Goth on January 3. However, ten days later on January 13, his body was found.

Rao Anwar claimed Mehsud was killed in an armed encounter in Shah Laltif Townâ€™s Usman Khaskheli Goth along with four other terrorists hailing from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
