Supreme Court dismisses contempt case against Nawaz Sharif



ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed contempt of court petition against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

Petitioner Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi moved the court to take action against Nawaz Sharif and his family members for anti-judiciary outbursts following his disqualification in Panama case.

Nawaz Sharif delivered speeches also against the six members of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) appointed by the apex court to probe the charges anchored in Panama Papers, the petitioner submitted.

Akhtar also said Nawaz Sharif ridiculed the accountability process by the judiciary.

Heading a three-member SC bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that the erstwhile premier used inappropriate words against the JIT, not the court; hence, proceedings regarding a contempt offence cannot be launched against him.

However, he stressed the court has the record of Nawaz Sharifâ€™s contemptuous remarks against the judiciary, adding the court will hear the case against Nawaz at an appropriate time.

In todayâ€™s hearing, the bench disposed of contempt petitions against various politicians including Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan, former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari and Captain (rted.) Safdar.

The court also discharged contempt cases against late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Syed Iqbal Haider as ineffective.

Story first published: 13th March 2018