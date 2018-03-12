Supreme Court directs Ishaq Dar to appear in Senate nomination case

March 12, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday accepted a petition against the nomination of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in Senate and directed him to appear before the court in person or through his counsel next week.

The apex court appointed counsel Babar Sattar to assist the court in the case. The court issued notices to Returning Officer and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as well.

Earlier on March 9, Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) candidate Nawazish Pirzada filed an application to the apex court against Darâ€™s Senate membership.

Pirzada pleaded with the court that Accountability Court declared Dar a Proclaimed Offender; hence, he cannot be elected as member of the Upper House.

Heading a three-member bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said election has already been held; hence, whatever the legal procedure is available in this regard should be adopted.

The legal point pertains to the eligibility of the Proclaimed Offender to contest election, he stressed.

The petitioner said the absconder cannot contest election unless he surrenders.

Dar was elected as Senate member in March 3 Senate election. However, he is in London since he was declared Proclaimed Offender by Islamabadâ€™s Accountability Court in assets beyond the known sources of income.

Hearing of the case has been adjourned till March 21.


