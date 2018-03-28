Sukkur date market roof collapse, 9 dead

Report by Sahil Jogi

SUKKUR: Four women and three children were among nine people who were killed when the roof of a date market collapsed Wednesday.

The roof of a godown caved in after a boiler exploded. Dozens of labourers were trapped.

Edhi and other rescue organizations, with the help of labourers, retrieved at least eight bodies.

Rescue staff said bodies of four women, two children and two men were recovered.

A two-year-old girl was rescued after one and a half hours but she died on the way to hospital.

Many labourers are feared to be still trapped under the debris. It is not clear what caused the explosion.

Cranes were brought in. The heat was unbearable as temperatures rose to 45 degrees in Sukkur.

Story first published: 28th March 2018