Sukkur date market roof collapse, 9 dead

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Report by Sahil Jogi

SUKKUR: Four women and three children were among nine people who were killed when the roof of a date market collapsed Wednesday.

The roof of a godown caved in after a boiler exploded. Dozens of labourers were trapped.

Edhi and other rescue organizations, with the help of labourers, retrieved at least eight bodies.

Rescue staff said bodies of four women, two children and two men were recovered.

A two-year-old girl was rescued after one and a half hours but she died on the way to hospital.

Many labourers are feared to be still trapped under the debris. It is not clear what caused the explosion.

Cranes were brought in. The heat was unbearable as temperatures rose to 45 degrees in Sukkur.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Students blatantly cheat in first matriculation exam

March 27, 2018 8:04 pm

The teen brides of Sukkur

March 15, 2018 3:54 pm

Roof collapse kills child in Pakpatan

February 3, 2018 4:01 pm

People use Islam for achieving political objectives: Khursheed Shah

December 16, 2017 3:45 pm

Sindh seeks closure of cellular, internet services on Friday

November 30, 2017 3:36 pm

Two endangered Indus River dolphins rescued, released in Indus River

November 17, 2017 8:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 28 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 28 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.