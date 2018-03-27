Students blatantly cheat in first matriculation exam

SUKKUR/HYDERABAD/LARKANA: In the first matriculation exam held across various cities of Sindh, students resorted to blatant cheating in a bid to pass with flying colours.Â

In one exam center in Larkana, students could be seen using mobile phone with impunity to search for answers or take pictures of solutions as they attempted their paper.

In Ghotki, candidates were provided solutions for the examination paper beforehand via social media. At an examination center in Umarkot, police officers were stationed outside the venue but students did not desist from using slips of paper to cheat.

Candidates had to suffer from extreme heat and thirst due to power outage. Drinking water was also not available at the examination center.

