Student: KU professor harassed me

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: A student at the University of Karachi has said that a professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. 

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

The student has said that the professor sent her messages on WhatsApp in which he asked for her pictures. The student says there are WhatsApp voice messages, in which a man she identifies as the professor can be heard as saying that the person who marries him “will be very fortunate”.

The student said: “I maintained contact with him out of fear that he would fail me.” He also asked to meet outside campus and she maintains that when she refused, he threatened to fail her.

In one month, three harassment complaints have been registered against teachers at KU.

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Flood-like situation in KP, FATA, Kashmir

March 14, 2018 7:49 pm

In a historic first, Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Marriage Act

March 14, 2018 7:31 pm

PML-N lawmaker joins PTI

March 14, 2018 6:28 pm

Imran challenges PML-N workers to hurl shoe at him

March 14, 2018 6:26 pm

Bodies of three infants found from garbage dump in Karachi

March 14, 2018 6:12 pm

CPEC to transform Pakistan into economic power: Sartaj Aziz

March 14, 2018 6:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 13 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.