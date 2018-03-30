Stop payment to Chinese garbage-lifting company, orders judicial commission

March 30, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque
Share on Facebook

 

PHOTO: FILE

A judicial commission told the Sindh government Thursday to stop payment of dues to a Chinese company responsible for lifting garbage in Karachi’s East and South districts

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board had outsourced the collection of garbage in Karachi to two Chinese contractors – one for East and South districts and the other for Malir and West.

During the hearing on Thursday, the CEO of the Chinese company catering to the Malir and West districts was present. Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, who heads the one-member Supreme Court-appointed judicial commission on water quality and sanitation in Sindh, remarked that the Chinese contractors should focus on their work instead of coming up with excuses. “Where are the 90 vehicles that were given to you?” he asked, saying that the registration numbers of the vehicles and all other relevant information should be presented in the court.

The CEO said their staff is harassed and threatened. “It’s difficult to work now,” she said.

The retired judge ordered that cases be registered against those who threaten and harass the company’s staff. Irked by the absence of the second company’s representative, the judge ordered that payment be stopped to his company.

The commission further ordered the government to ensure Karachi’s beach is cleaned on immediate basis.

The hearing was adjourned till April 5.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

ECC approves payment of salaries to PSM employees

March 15, 2018 8:05 pm

Want to become rich in UAE? Avoid these mistakes

January 9, 2018 5:39 pm

Judicial commission approves regularization of 6 LHC judges

May 4, 2017 9:49 pm

Political parties should accept SC decision on Panama Papers: Ausaf

November 12, 2016 9:30 am

Judicial commission to probe Aug 8 Quetta tragedy

September 23, 2016 2:22 pm

State Bank issues regulations for payment card security

June 13, 2016 2:47 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.