Stop payment to Chinese garbage-lifting company, orders judicial commission

A judicial commission told the Sindh government Thursday to stop payment of dues to a Chinese company responsible for lifting garbage in Karachi’s East and South districts

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board had outsourced the collection of garbage in Karachi to two Chinese contractors – one for East and South districts and the other for Malir and West.

During the hearing on Thursday, the CEO of the Chinese company catering to the Malir and West districts was present. Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, who heads the one-member Supreme Court-appointed judicial commission on water quality and sanitation in Sindh, remarked that the Chinese contractors should focus on their work instead of coming up with excuses. “Where are the 90 vehicles that were given to you?” he asked, saying that the registration numbers of the vehicles and all other relevant information should be presented in the court.

The CEO said their staff is harassed and threatened. “It’s difficult to work now,” she said.

The retired judge ordered that cases be registered against those who threaten and harass the company’s staff. Irked by the absence of the second company’s representative, the judge ordered that payment be stopped to his company.

The commission further ordered the government to ensure Karachi’s beach is cleaned on immediate basis.

The hearing was adjourned till April 5.

Story first published: 30th March 2018