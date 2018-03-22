Sri Lanka endorses CPEC, says President Maithripala Sirisena

KARACHI: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has said that his country is pleased over Pakistan’s economic progress and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said this on Wednesday during a meeting with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair upon his arrival at VVIP lounge of Jinnah International Airport Karachi, said an official statement issued by the Governor House.

The Sindh governor along with Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon, IGP Sindh A.D. Khawaja received the Sri Lankan President on his arrival.

The visiting president said Sri Lankans respect Pakistani assistance and cooperation. He said that Pakistan stood with Sri Lanka in difficult times.

Governor Zubair said that Sri Lankan President’s arrival to participate in the Pakistan Day ceremony is a good sign and a manifestation of close bilateral ties.

The governor said that Sri Lanka is a close friend of Pakistan. Adding that both countries are enjoying good relations.

He said that the visit of Sri Lankan President will further strengthen the ties between countries.

Zubair said that Pakistan aspirant to further promote investment, trade and business activities with Sri Lanka. – APP

