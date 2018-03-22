Sri Lanka endorses CPEC, says President Maithripala Sirisena

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Maithripala Sirisena President of Sri Lanka called on Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair at Karachi Airport on March 22, 2018

KARACHI: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has said that his country is pleased over Pakistan’s economic progress and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said this on Wednesday during a meeting with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair upon his arrival at VVIP lounge of Jinnah International Airport Karachi, said an official statement issued by the Governor House.

The Sindh governor along with Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon, IGP Sindh A.D. Khawaja received the Sri Lankan President on his arrival.

The visiting president said Sri Lankans respect Pakistani assistance and cooperation. He said that Pakistan stood with Sri Lanka in difficult times.

Governor Zubair said that Sri Lankan President’s arrival to participate in the Pakistan Day ceremony is a good sign and a manifestation of close bilateral ties.

The governor said that Sri Lanka is a close friend of Pakistan. Adding that both countries are enjoying good relations.

He said that the visit of Sri Lankan President will further strengthen the ties between countries.

Zubair said that Pakistan aspirant to further promote investment, trade and business activities with Sri Lanka. – APP


Published in Economy, Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

‘Don’t sign contracts with players who refuse to play in Pakistan’

March 22, 2018 7:35 pm

Bilawal felicitates Sherry on her election as Senate opposition chief

March 22, 2018 7:15 pm

Sharif family’s plea for exemption from court appearance rejected

March 22, 2018 6:56 pm

Nawaz to flee country soon, predicts Khosa

March 22, 2018 6:55 pm

Pakistan seal 94-win over Sri Lanka, win series

March 22, 2018 6:36 pm

Transport corridors imperative to connect nations, promote trade: Ahsan

March 22, 2018 5:38 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.