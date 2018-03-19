SpeakUp: Student against sending teacher on forced leave

“The others will follow suit unless the professor is sacked by the university despite the availability of so much evidence is available against the teacher,” said the student while talking to Samaa Sunday.On Sunday, Samaa ran special transmission as part of it anti-harassment #SpeakUp campaign following harassment reports received from the university last week.The student opposed the university administration’s proposal to send the teacher on forced leave as the step would encourage others to continue harassing students.If you are a student or know someone at a university who has faced harassment please contact us atYour information will stay confidential if you say so, and will be handled by senior female editor, Mahim Maher: mahim.maher@samaa.tv (You can find her on Twitter @Mahim_Maher)us confidentially onOr inbox us at Facebook.No personal details will be revealed.

Story first published: 19th March 2018