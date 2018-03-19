#SpeakUp: Student against sending teacher on forced leave

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook





A student, who said she faced harassment at Karachi University, demanded the teacher accused of misconduct be dismissed from service.

“The others will follow suit unless the professor is sacked by the university despite the availability of so much evidence is available against the teacher,” said the student while talking to Samaa Sunday.

On Sunday, Samaa ran special transmission as part of it anti-harassment #SpeakUp campaign following harassment reports received from the university last week.

The student opposed the university administration’s proposal to send the teacher on forced leave as the step would encourage others to continue harassing students.

Tell us your story: #SpeakUp
If you are a student or know someone at a university who has faced harassment please contact us at speakup@samaa.tv.
Your information will stay confidential if you say so, and will be handled by senior female editor, Mahim Maher: mahim.maher@samaa.tv (You can find her on Twitter @Mahim_Maher)
DM us confidentially on Twitter: @SamaaTV
Or inbox us at Facebook.
No personal details will be revealed.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

You responded to #SpeakUp: ‘Make this part of #MeToo’

March 19, 2018 8:53 am

Politicians pledge to raise voice against harassment – Watch

March 19, 2018 12:21 am

Watch: Samaa’s special transmission #SpeakUp

March 19, 2018 12:08 am

Accused teacher to be sent on forced leave if charges proved: Dr. Jamil Kazmi

March 18, 2018 9:30 pm

#SpeakUp: College students in Sialkot protest against ‘harassment’

March 18, 2018 11:46 am

University of Sindh student claims associate professor harassed her

March 17, 2018 6:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 18 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.