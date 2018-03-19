#SpeakUp: Nusrat Seher Abbasi submits resolution in assembly

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Nusrat Seher Abbasi, a lawmaker belonging to PML-F, has submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly regarding the increasing harassment incidents

She said that cases of harassment at Karachi University need to be investigated. The issue should be debated in the assembly, she said.

“I am a victim of harassment,” she said. “When a lawmaker can be harassed on the floor of the assembly despite the passage of the bill, then no woman is safe.”
