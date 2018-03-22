#SpeakUp: MQM-P forms anti-harassment committee

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: As a result of the #SpeakUp campaign, the MQM-P has formed an Anti-Harassment Committee and appreciated SAMAA TV's coverage. 

According to details, MQM-P's Mrs. Rana Ansar will head the anti-harassment committee. Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, the parliamentarian said that she would visit Karachi University personally to investigate the allegations and meet with university officials.

"I appreciate SAMAA TV's coverage of the harassment allegations," she said. "I will go to Karachi University on Monday and visit the Registrar's office," she added.

Mrs. Rana Ansar said that the party decided to take notice of the matter after they started receiving calls from other students. The MQM-P lawmaker said that she would seek SAMAA TV's help regarding the harassment allegations.

BACKGROUND

A student at the University of Karachi said that a professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

The student has said that the professor sent her messages on WhatsApp in which he asked for her pictures. The student says there are WhatsApp voice messages, in which a man she identifies as the professor can be heard as saying that the person who marries him “will be very fortunate”.
