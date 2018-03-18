#SpeakUp: College students in Sialkot protest against ‘harassment’

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
SIALKOT: Students of a female government college in Sialkot are protesting against “harassment” taking place in the institute.

The pupils of Govt. Shahbaz Sharif Degree College for Women, Jamkey Cheema protested against “harassment” by principal and security guard.

“Our dupattas are pulled from our heads in front of male employees,” theÂ Â students said.

“Street language is used with female students,” they added.

The students also blocked the road to mark their protest against the college staff.

“Harassment” complains have been reported from educational institutes across the institutes including Karachi University and Sindh University

Tell us your story: #SpeakUp

If you are a student or know someone at KU who has faced harassment please contact us atÂ speakup@samaa.tv.

Your information will stay confidential and will be handled by a senior female editor.


