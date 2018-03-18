SIALKOT: Students of a female government college in Sialkot are protesting against “harassment” taking place in the institute.

The pupils of Govt. Shahbaz Sharif Degree College for Women, Jamkey Cheema protested against “harassment” by principal and security guard.

“Our dupattas are pulled from our heads in front of male employees,” theÂ Â students said.

“Street language is used with female students,” they added.

The students also blocked the road to mark their protest against the college staff.

“Harassment” complains have been reported from educational institutes across the institutes including Karachi University and Sindh University

Story first published: 18th March 2018