Speaker walks out in protest as PTI lawmakers raise slogans

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, walked out of the parliament in protest on Tuesday after PTI lawmakers raised slogans and demanded action against the prime minister’s son over the Senate brawl incident.Â

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq tried to pacify PTI parliamentarians by saying that the prime minister had already tendered an apology to the MNA.

This had no effect on the lawmakers who continued to raise slogans and demanded action be taken against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son.

“Everyone has the right to raise slogans but we should remain within the limits of decency,” said Ayaz Sadiq.

Ayaz Sadiq walked out in protest as lawmakers continued to chant slogans against the prime minister. This was the first time in four-and-a-half years that Ayaz Sadiq walked out of the parliament.

PTI MNA Engineer Hamid-ul-Haq claimed that he was attacked by the prime minister’s son at the Senate Hall on Monday.

Hamid claimed that he was chanting slogans when the prime minister’s son grabbed his neck from behind.

Story first published: 13th March 2018