Some of our ideological members sold out in Senate elections: Imran

Imran said this on Shahzad Iqbal's showÂ Awaz while he was answering questions from students of IoBM. One student asked him as to how PTI can bring about change when the party welcomed several feudal lords to its fold."It is impossible for me to award tickets to 1,000 angels," he said. "I have to give 1,000 tickets for the general elections. In the recent senate elections, some of our ideological members sold out," he added.Imran said that some of his ideological members had sold out in the recent Senate elections as the temptation of Rs 40 million was too much for them.The PTI chief said that he had learnt from 22 years of experience in politics that people who did not excel anywhere else usually joined politics."The PTI leadership you see before you are professionals. They did not need politics but they joined it voluntarily," he said. "The usual politicians are those who did not excel in life so they join politics."Imran said that people who were joining PTI would have to follow his party's policy."I will not let those who join the party indulge in corruption," he said.

Story first published: 9th March 2018