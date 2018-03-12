Some forces are superior to parliament: Hazil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD: NPP chief Hasil Bizenjo said on Monday that certain forces in the country were more superior to the parliament.Â 

After opposition-backed candidate Sajid Sanjrani was sworn in as the new Senate chairman, Hasil Bizenjo addressed the parliament.

"I am disappointed to say that today it has been proven that some forces are more superior than the parliament," he said.

Hasil Bizenjo said that neither PPP, nor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto or Benazir Bhutto had won.

"Why should I congratulate anyone? I am ashamed to sit in this House after today," he said.

PPP's Maula Bakhsh Chandio urged Bizenjo to resign if he was experiencing so many difficulties.

"In the name of Balochistan, provincial assemblies were turned into markets," he said. "For God's sake, let this country function according to democracy."
