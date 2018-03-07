Snow leopard population can promise healthy ecosystem

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Wednesday said that healthy snow leopard population can promise healthy ecosystem.

Addressing an event organized by ‘Snow Leopard Foundation’ and Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in collaboration with Serena hotel in connection with International Wild life Day 2018, the minister said “I have very close link to snow leopards as I was elected as chairman of global snow leopard steering committee in 2015.”

He further said that unsustainable pattern of human development caused the destruction of ecosystem and snow leopard habitat.

He also emphasized that youth has great role to play in awareness raising. He said ‘Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar’ plantation awareness is underway successfully in which young students are at forefront.

The minister further said, “Besides snow leopard our leopards in plains are also under threat and with every passing month we hear news of their hunt which is alarming.

The minister also thanked government of Kyrgyzstan for the provision of secretariat for snow leopard protection and hosting meetings several times.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam emphasized the rapid progress of wildlife conservation policy, strengthening of local and governmental institutes, NGOs and other research institutes.

She appreciated the Quaidian dramatic clubs’ performance in event as well as Quaidian research camp in Margalla. She e said, “I am proud to announce that very soon our government in collaboration to Global environmental faculty is going to launch a project for snow leopard conservation.

Furthermore, she said that government has announced an amount of Rs 4.5 billion for Green Pakistan project.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Mr. Erik Beishembiev also highlighted the awareness about importance of wildlife conservation among people and citizens and snow leopards population in Kyrgyzstan.

The event was made colorful through various skits and documentaries on snow leopard. The events were attended by diplomats of various countries, government officials, private sector, students and media. – APP


