Slash petrol price by Rs 5, OGRA tells govt

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: The government has been recommended to cut petrol price by more than Rs. 5.00 per litre.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority forwarded its summary to federal government in which they recommended a cut of Rs. 5.26 per litre in petrol price.

The regulation body has suggested the government to increase the per litre cost of light speed diesel by Rs. 0.55 and kerosene oil by Rs. 0.13 per litre.

An increase of Rs. 0.65 per litre in diesel price has been recommended by OGRA.


Published in Economy, Pakistan

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PML-N dissidents, independents branch off into new Balochistan party

March 29, 2018 11:03 pm

Rabbani, Imam, Ishrat under consideration for caretaker PM

March 20, 2018 9:10 pm

Khadim Rizvi â€˜reportedly corruptâ€™, capable of instigating youth: ISI report

March 19, 2018 11:41 pm

Ahsan Iqbal announces Rs 1 billion fund for young entrepreneurs

March 16, 2018 4:17 pm

Video: Imran Khan criticizes government over privatizing institutions

March 4, 2018 4:10 pm

Electricity prices go down Rs 3.24

March 2, 2018 3:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.