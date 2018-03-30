KARACHI: The government has been recommended to cut petrol price by more than Rs. 5.00 per litre.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority forwarded its summary to federal government in which they recommended a cut of Rs. 5.26 per litre in petrol price.

The regulation body has suggested the government to increase the per litre cost of light speed diesel by Rs. 0.55 and kerosene oil by Rs. 0.13 per litre.

An increase of Rs. 0.65 per litre in diesel price has been recommended by OGRA.

