KARACHI: Goods worth millions of rupees were wasted as 16 shipping containers on board two ships slipped off into the sea after the vessels collided at Karachi Port.
Hapag-Lloyd's 8,000-TEU Tolten crashed into 6,350-TEU Hamburg Bay at East Wharf Terminal.
No casualties were reported in the collision.
Two berths of the dockyard also were damaged in the crash.
Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Navy teams arrived at the scene and began relief activities.
Published in Pakistan
Story first published: 20th March 2018